First Financial Lowered Holding in First Financial (THFF) by $532,980; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increases Holding in Biogen (BIIB)

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $491.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 33,752 shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 60.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 3,852 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, up from 2,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $219.29. About 981,553 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.18M for 10.98 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.78% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associate has 0.01% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 4,456 are held by Everence Mngmt Inc. Mackenzie Fincl reported 37,740 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc accumulated 13,010 shares. Gmt Cap owns 370,660 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1.30M shares. Kiltearn Prtn Llp owns 250,400 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Armistice Lc holds 150,000 shares. Grimes holds 2,760 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtn Limited has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sarissa Cap Management LP holds 18.67% or 524,658 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 184,347 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd reported 1.71% stake.