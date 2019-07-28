First Financial Lowered First Financial (THFF) Position by $532,980; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Rose While Park Presidio Capital Decreased Its Holding

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 152,654 shares traded or 389.31% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. 39,583 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $2.49M were sold by Hein LeLand J. On Thursday, January 31 LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 5,000 shares. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Prevail Therapeutics Receives US FDA Fast Track Designation for PR001 for the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease Patients with a GBA1 Mutation – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "What's in the Offing for UPS Stock This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq" published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Fastenal Still Holds Fast – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.