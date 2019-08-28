First Financial Lifted Its Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $724,074 as Stock Declined; Kimball Electronics (KE) Share Value Rose While Pinnacle Holdings Has Upped Its Holding

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 7.39M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics (KE) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 2,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.72% . The hedge fund held 78,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 billion, up from 76,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 22,360 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs owns 24,440 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.23% or 241,830 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 220,067 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1,823 shares. Amg Natl Tru State Bank owns 12,998 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Burney Co invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caprock Inc accumulated 0.2% or 25,998 shares. Palestra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 3.16 million shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company reported 37,433 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp New York, a New York-based fund reported 41,621 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Comm has 0.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 95,800 shares. Estabrook Cap stated it has 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Interstate State Bank owns 12,951 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Guardian Trust stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold KE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 3.92% more from 14.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,499 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Com LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Metropolitan Life Communications New York invested 0.01% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,097 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 43,791 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.12% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) or 188,627 shares. James Inc has 1,010 shares. Punch & Inv Management reported 188,450 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Amer Int Gp holds 15,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 22,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0% in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE). Jpmorgan Chase Company has 388,489 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

