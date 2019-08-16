First Financial Increased Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $724,074; Wbi Investments Lifted Its Stake in Keycorp New (KEY) as Valuation Rose

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 10.79M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch’s Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 32,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 85,327 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 53,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 8.51 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,764 are held by Cibc World Corporation. Comerica Retail Bank reported 1.10 million shares stake. Moreover, Valley Advisers Incorporated has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). M Securities Inc invested 0.18% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 2.12% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Canandaigua National Bank Trust owns 10,624 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Atria Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Citadel Lc owns 0.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 9.60 million shares. Castine Management Lc reported 426,924 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.16% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). California Employees Retirement holds 2.41M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc owns 434 shares. James Invest Rech Incorporated invested in 44,005 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIL) by 357,611 shares to 446,077 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 26,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,243 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBID).

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

