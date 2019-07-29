First Financial Increased By $724,074 Its Comcast (CMCSA) Stake; Shorts at Neonode (NEON) Lowered By 3.24%

Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. NEON’s SI was 316,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 326,700 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 24 days are for Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s short sellers to cover NEON’s short positions. The SI to Neonode Inc’s float is 78.44%. The stock increased 6.87% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 64,769 shares traded or 361.71% up from the average. Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has declined 24.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NEON News: 08/05/2018 Neonode 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – NEONODE INC – ON JAN 1, 2018, NEONODE ADOPTED THE NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD ASC 606

First Financial Corp increased Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) stake by 255.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Corp acquired 18,566 shares as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The First Financial Corp holds 25,820 shares with $1.03M value, up from 7,254 last quarter. Comcast Corporation now has $202.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, April 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $4800 target.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.67 million. The firm develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It currently has negative earnings. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets.