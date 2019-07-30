First Financial Holding in First Financial (THFF) Has Decreased by $532,980; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $308,070

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 26,221 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 5,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 14,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares to 63,015 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 19,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 417,700 shares. The Nebraska-based First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 2.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baxter Bros reported 5,486 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 655,287 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.51% or 64.08M shares. Edge Wealth Ltd reported 1.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Axa invested in 4.58M shares. 16,936 were reported by Lmr Limited Liability Partnership. Garland Cap Management reported 127,811 shares or 4.78% of all its holdings. Choate Inv has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aimz Advsr Ltd invested 3.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 2.81 million shares. Laffer Invs has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 0.68% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. 192,459 are held by Kentucky Retirement System.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Investors Can Expect from Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.