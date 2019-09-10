First Financial Holding in First Financial (THFF) Decreased by $532,980 as Market Valuation Rose; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Rose While Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 6,805 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc analyzed 8,863 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 58,075 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 66,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $36.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $145.73. About 443,798 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,938 shares to 35,531 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 379,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $593.37 million for 15.37 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.