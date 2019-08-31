First Financial Has Trimmed Holding in First Financial (THFF) by $532,980; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Decreased Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding by $677,248 as Stock Price Declined

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90 million, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 7,521 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 45,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 643,114 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION BOOSTS 2018 NET SALES FORECAST; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

