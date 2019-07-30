First Financial Has Raised Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by $724,074 as Stock Rose; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Value Rose, Autus Asset Management Boosted Position by $527,940

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 8,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 49,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 2.55 million shares traded or 81.67% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 9.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST CFO ENDS REMARKS AT MEDIA CONFERENCE; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 398,424 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd holds 6,824 shares. First Natl Com accumulated 0.1% or 24,917 shares. The New York-based Bbr Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Denali Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 218,000 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate holds 3.06M shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd owns 7,292 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company reported 806,614 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Holderness Invs invested in 33,930 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 14,160 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Inc holds 202,350 shares. Fairfield Bush & Communications owns 14,729 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,693 shares.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWD, CMCSA, NEE, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Are Looking at WWE All Wrong – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,064 shares to 43,101 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,286 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator: July notifications 2.69% – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For SS&C Technologies – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Enters Non-Binding Indicative Proposal to Acquire GBST – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House stated it has 94,723 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Interest Llp stated it has 111,273 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd has 6,497 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 320,979 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 10,254 are held by Eagle Asset Management. Polar Llp has invested 0.75% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Private Tru Na has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 433,553 shares stake. Zweig stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 56,718 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has 77,216 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 91,291 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 63,015 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 12,700 shares.