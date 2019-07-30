First Financial Has Lowered First Financial (THFF) Holding by $532,980; Wayfair (W) Holder Prescott General Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $102.27 Million

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 23,662 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 1.53M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 9,133 shares. Principal Gru invested in 1,810 shares. Numerixs Inv Incorporated, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 14,626 shares. 45,407 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 14 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,806 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gradient Investments Llc has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 56,239 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1.21M shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Utah Retirement invested in 0.03% or 10,797 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 2,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,672 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 insider sales for $9.47 million activity. 14,000 shares were sold by Shah Niraj, worth $1.56M on Monday, February 4. Conine Steven sold $1.67 million worth of stock or 14,000 shares. Macri Edmond had sold 500 shares worth $57,790 on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 152 shares valued at $16,542 was made by Oblak Steve on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares were bought by Kumin Michael Andrew, worth $423,120 on Tuesday, May 14.