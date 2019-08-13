First Financial Has Lifted Comcast (CMCSA) Holding; Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Market Value Rose While Alphaone Investment Services Upped Position by $1.65 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $718.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 99,567 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 15.28M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 84,630 shares to 86,666 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Instns Inc (NASDAQ:FISI) by 42,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,730 shares, and cut its stake in I3 Verticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Tower Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp holds 32,765 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj holds 429,769 shares. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 58,200 shares. Voya Management Limited Company owns 678,267 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 270,070 were reported by Gagnon Lc. D E Shaw & Company reported 913,529 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 23,043 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). The California-based Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Blackrock Inc owns 4.62 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Massachusetts Serv Commerce Ma invested in 2.37% or 140.66M shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 794,436 shares. 4.94 million were accumulated by Schroder Investment Management Grp Incorporated. 52.57 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 7,682 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt owns 0.91% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.29 million shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,437 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 8,718 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 155,380 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 848,695 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sunbelt Secs owns 6,675 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank & has 0.59% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 133,386 shares.