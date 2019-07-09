First Financial Has Decreased Stake in First Financial (THFF) by $532,980; Accredited Investors Has Upped Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $565,008 as Share Price Rose

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.09. About 2.87 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 16,132 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.25 per share. THFF’s profit will be $10.47M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.59% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,069 shares to 300,981 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 15,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,141 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).