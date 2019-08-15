First Financial Has Decreased Its Holding in First Financial (THFF) as Market Valuation Rose; As Patrick Industries (PATK) Share Value Declined, Nbw Capital Boosted by $1.78 Million Its Holding

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 27,164 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 39,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 79,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 40,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 189,594 shares traded or 23.31% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.31 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.80% negative EPS growth.

