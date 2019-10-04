First Financial Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; 7 Analysts Covering KB Home (KBH)

First Financial Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 9.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Financial Corp sold 2,264 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The First Financial Corp holds 22,197 shares with $2.97M value, down from 24,461 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Among 9 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. KB Home has $3900 highest and $23 lowest target. $34.44’s average target is 4.05% above currents $33.1 stock price. KB Home had 18 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 26 by Buckingham Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Thursday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy” on Thursday, June 27. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, September 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 26. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 26 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of KBH in report on Thursday, June 27 to “Overweight” rating. See KB Home (NYSE:KBH) latest ratings:

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 9.72% above currents $136.28 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westchester Inc holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,872 shares. General Amer Invsts has invested 4.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whetstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston & Mgmt reported 69,123 shares stake. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 21.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.47M shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipswich invested in 4.31% or 100,730 shares. Bangor Bank owns 25,336 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & reported 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roosevelt Inv Grp reported 297,089 shares or 4.66% of all its holdings. 37,270 were accumulated by Jnba Fincl Advsr. Winfield Associate Incorporated reported 4.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mondrian Invest Ltd holds 2.55% or 596,173 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Rech And Management Limited Company reported 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Co accumulated 4.96% or 60,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 2.22M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH); 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KB Home shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd owns 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 20 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Braun Stacey has 436,447 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited has 0.03% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Parametric Assocs Ltd Company reported 245,789 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 76,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 10,817 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 145,600 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc holds 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 127,339 shares. Federated Pa holds 664,435 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). 2.76M were reported by Aqr Management Limited Liability. 255,459 were reported by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 49,500 shares.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. It manufactures and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The firm also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

