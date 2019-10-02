First Financial Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $301,112 as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Upped Wabtec (WAB) Stake

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 10,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 195,036 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.00M, up from 184,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 994,269 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, down from 24,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.06. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,167 shares to 130,890 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) by 14,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,185 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 64,377 shares. 30,769 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% stake. Gyroscope Cap Group Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 11,541 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Needham Invest Mgmt invested 1.17% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 1832 Asset LP holds 0% or 13 shares. 1.73 million were accumulated by Gates Capital Mgmt. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2 shares. Harvey Ltd Llc owns 260,530 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,882 shares. Psagot Inv House holds 0% or 66 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.