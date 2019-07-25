First Financial Cut First Financial (THFF) Position by $532,980; Valuation Declined; Newport Asia Decreased Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $1.42 Million

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (THFF) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 676,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in First Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 29,790 shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.54% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 6.17M shares traded or 48.79% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Management holds 539,081 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1,498 shares. Skylands Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 0.1% or 28,671 shares. Steinberg Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 15,217 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Allstate holds 0.09% or 51,834 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank Trust Division invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). One Trading LP holds 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 54,866 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 325 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 619 shares. Thornburg owns 3.97M shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 398,399 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.

