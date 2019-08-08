First Financial Corporation (THFF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). The two are both Regional – Midwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation 41 3.39 N/A 3.64 11.94 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.25 N/A 2.37 13.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Peoples Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.6% Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Corporation is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. In other hand, Peoples Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Financial Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 58.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of First Financial Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Peoples Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Corporation 1.64% 7.66% 6.09% 4.75% -13.87% 8.12% Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67%

For the past year First Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc.