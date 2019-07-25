First Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Comcast (CMCSA); Independent Franchise Partners Llp Decreased Its Holding in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Value Rose

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 15.45 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 43.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 7.97 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.52 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.70M, down from 18.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 2.71 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NBC producing news shows for Quibi mobile TV service – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 668,200 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Mason Street Limited Co holds 0.53% or 644,341 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 24,965 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 126,066 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,805 shares stake. 37,964 are held by Salem Inv Counselors. Btim Corp holds 2.19 million shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 1.7% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Morgan Stanley owns 25.27M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc has 0.37% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 21,252 shares. Van Strum And Towne invested in 8,558 shares. 362,486 were reported by Grand Jean Cap Management. Sheffield Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 6.63% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 72,500 shares. Amer International Gp Inc holds 2.06 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 15.82 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $526.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 664,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EBay (EBAY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks, Oil Extend Slide; Netflix Weighs on Nasdaq – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 18, 2019.