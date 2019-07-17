First Financial Boosted Its Comcast (CMCSA) Holding; Jump Trading Lifted Its Kb Home (KBH) Stake by $452,496

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 7.09M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 08/05/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Congress being informed of Trump’s intent to leave the Iran Nuclear Deal, sources confirm to NBC News; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 749,426 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Price Park in Mandarin

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46,273 shares to 1,327 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,791 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 3.25M shares. Donald Smith & invested in 0.31% or 336,644 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). James Investment Rech reported 37,353 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 97 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 53,654 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 22,335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 64,438 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 74,758 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 196,089 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability holds 3.44M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 3.25 million shares. 32.93 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 171,197 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 968 shares. Moreover, Advisor has 0.69% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 20,471 shares. 24,248 were reported by Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 12,951 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 171,523 shares. Paragon Mgmt holds 0.49% or 20,363 shares in its portfolio. 15,936 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Ltd. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Lc has 1.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Woodstock Corp invested in 1.35% or 188,053 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $10.21M were sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.