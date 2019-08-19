First Financial Boosted Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $724,074; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holder Prospector Partners Upped Holding

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 9.51M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 233,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, up from 221,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $65.37. About 383,569 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $52.57; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 11/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Provides Supplemental Financial Information Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 05/03/2018 – Axis Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

