First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Reaches $33.78 52-Week High; 4 Analysts Are Bullish ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Last Week

The stock of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) hit a new 52-week high and has $34.79 target or 3.00% above today’s $33.78 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.59B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. If the $34.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $137.64 million more. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 64,065 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Among 7 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Angie`s List has $2000 highest and $900 lowest target. $13.36’s average target is 88.17% above currents $7.1 stock price. Angie`s List had 9 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Needham. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, August 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 4. See ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) latest ratings:

17/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $9.5000 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. The Company’s services include accepting and holding checking, savings, and time deposits; automated teller machine services; drive-in and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities; remote deposit capture, payroll cards, funds transmitting, Internet banking, and mobile banking services; and other customary commercial banking services. It has a 28.87 P/E ratio. It also provides various loans, such as real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 TROTTER JOHNNY bought $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 3,000 shares. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365 on Friday, May 31. $19,939 worth of stock was bought by Denny Michael B. on Monday, June 17. DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of stock. 128 shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr, worth $7,816.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.10 million for 27.24 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Loomis Sayles L P has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 192,435 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 14,400 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 8,703 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Networks Limited Liability has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Management Professionals invested in 0.06% or 5,568 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 51,104 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 200,336 shares. Cambridge Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 29,330 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Hightower Advsr Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 76,490 shares. 98,490 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 148,922 shares.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 47.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.