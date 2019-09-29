First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Reaches $33.63 High on Sep, 29; Gartner (IT) Sentiment Is 1.17

The stock of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) reached all time high today, Sep, 29 and still has $34.64 target or 3.00% above today’s $33.63 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.57 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $34.64 PT is reached, the company will be worth $137.01 million more. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 349,050 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Gartner Inc (IT) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 161 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 138 cut down and sold their holdings in Gartner Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 85.09 million shares, down from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gartner Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 117 Increased: 112 New Position: 49.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. Nickles Robert Clark Jr also bought $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $184,830 was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. 218 shares were bought by DUESER F SCOTT, worth $13,438 on Tuesday, April 30. $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Denny Michael B..

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.10M for 27.12 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Llc has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 425 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 119,776 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 0.01% or 29,330 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 10,714 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 17,162 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 35,856 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Llc owns 8,076 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 1,932 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 8,703 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 36,042 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 2.40M shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 268 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 40,200 shares.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. The Company’s services include accepting and holding checking, savings, and time deposits; automated teller machine services; drive-in and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities; remote deposit capture, payroll cards, funds transmitting, Internet banking, and mobile banking services; and other customary commercial banking services. It has a 28.74 P/E ratio. It also provides various loans, such as real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Financial Bankshares goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “F. Scott Dueser Named 2019 Distinguished Alumni By Texas Tech University – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “First Financial (FFIN) Reports Acquisition of The Bank & Trust Of Bryan/College Station – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gartner Announces Final Guest Speaker Line Up for Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo in Orlando – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Considering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) For Its Upcoming 1.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 20% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc. holds 10.4% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. for 2.36 million shares. Covey Capital Advisors Llc owns 34,179 shares or 6.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bamco Inc Ny has 4.26% invested in the company for 6.60 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc has invested 4.06% in the stock. Polen Capital Management Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology , supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. The company has market cap of $12.81 billion. It operates through three divisions: Research, Consulting, and Events. It has a 59.21 P/E ratio. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs.