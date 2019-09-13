First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Reaches $33.33 52-Week High; Maple Capital Management Trimmed By $6.08 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake

The stock of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) hit a new 52-week high and has $36.00 target or 8.00% above today’s $33.33 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.62B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $36.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $369.20M more. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 77,966 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 87.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 79,957 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 11,526 shares with $877,000 value, down from 91,483 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $95.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.74. About 1.39 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.62 FROM $0.57; EST. $0.63; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 13/03/2018 – “National security” or “national interest?”; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. $302,450 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Friday, May 31. 670 shares were bought by Denny Michael B., worth $19,939. $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 18,701 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 650 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 12.83M shares. Stephens Ar reported 9,434 shares stake. Sei Company holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 20,294 shares. 21,543 are owned by Raymond James And. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Swiss Bancorp accumulated 202,000 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc stated it has 14,400 shares. 19,278 are owned by Frontier Investment Management. Citigroup Inc reported 23,815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Com has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0% or 138,248 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.90 million shares.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.92M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The Company’s services include accepting and holding checking, savings, and time deposits; automated teller machine services; drive-in and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities; remote deposit capture, payroll cards, funds transmitting, Internet banking, and mobile banking services; and other customary commercial banking services. It has a 28.49 P/E ratio. It also provides various loans, such as real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

More notable recent First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First Financial Bankshares goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “F. Scott Dueser Named 2019 Distinguished Alumni By Texas Tech University – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FFIN) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Fincl Bank N A holds 0.02% or 1,849 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.13% stake. E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 5,423 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lumina Fund Limited Liability Company holds 10,800 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Oakmont holds 264,612 shares. General Amer Inc accumulated 0.58% or 80,036 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 6,202 shares. Orrstown Service owns 633 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests holds 17,570 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 791 shares. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 2.22 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Alberta Inv Corp owns 197,000 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp has 7,915 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oarsman stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, Formula Systems (1985) and Vishay Intertechnology – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear Of The Day: Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down Qualcomm’s Revenue Streams To Understand How They Make Money – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.57 million for 35.79 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.