First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) is a company in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.4% of First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.50% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of First Financial Bankshares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.50% 1.90% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares Inc. N/A 30 28.21 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

First Financial Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio First Financial Bankshares Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.42

The rivals have a potential upside of 40.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bankshares Inc. 1.14% 7.77% 7.61% 7.62% 15.72% 13.54% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year First Financial Bankshares Inc. has weaker performance than First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s rivals are 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s competitors beat First Financial Bankshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.