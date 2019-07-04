First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) is a company in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Financial Bankshares Inc. has 62.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand First Financial Bankshares Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.17% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 14.90% 2.00% Industry Average 30.72% 10.00% 1.10%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares Inc. N/A 30 30.57 Industry Average 117.31M 381.83M 14.43

First Financial Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.00 2.34

The peers have a potential upside of 124.62%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bankshares Inc. -0.95% 0.68% -3.85% -5.2% 16.85% 4.82% Industry Average 1.07% 2.15% 2.68% 6.43% 9.14% 12.35%

For the past year First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that First Financial Bankshares Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s peers are 3.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.