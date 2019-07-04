First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) is a company in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
First Financial Bankshares Inc. has 62.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.98% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand First Financial Bankshares Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.17% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|14.90%
|2.00%
|Industry Average
|30.72%
|10.00%
|1.10%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|N/A
|30
|30.57
|Industry Average
|117.31M
|381.83M
|14.43
First Financial Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.50
|1.00
|2.34
The peers have a potential upside of 124.62%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Bankshares Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Financial Bankshares Inc.
|-0.95%
|0.68%
|-3.85%
|-5.2%
|16.85%
|4.82%
|Industry Average
|1.07%
|2.15%
|2.68%
|6.43%
|9.14%
|12.35%
For the past year First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.04 shows that First Financial Bankshares Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s peers are 3.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.
Dividends
First Financial Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.