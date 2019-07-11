First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; Partner Investment Management LP Has Raised Pfizer (PFE) Position

Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FFIN’s profit would be $40.58 million giving it 24.93 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 237,835 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 16.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 194.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp acquired 33,610 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 50,864 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 17,254 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $238.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 11.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $556,631 activity. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365. 128 shares were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr, worth $7,816 on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, February 12 Edwards Murray Hamilton bought $9,428 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 150 shares. Shares for $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Tuesday, April 30. Shares for $19,939 were bought by Denny Michael B.. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset invested in 0.25% or 103,248 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 20 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 25,262 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 13,597 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co accumulated 90 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,148 shares stake. First Republic Investment owns 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 16,192 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 141,106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.05% stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 10,482 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Terril Brothers holds 0.6% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 33,000 shares. 173,285 are held by Loomis Sayles And L P. First Trust Advsr L P owns 139,423 shares.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The Company’s services include accepting and holding checking, savings, and time deposits; automated teller machine services; drive-in and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities; remote deposit capture, payroll cards, funds transmitting, Internet banking, and mobile banking services; and other customary commercial banking services. It has a 26.25 P/E ratio. It also provides various loans, such as real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 23. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was initiated by UBS on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider LANKLER DOUGLAS M sold $1.81 million.

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 4,251 shares to 3,839 valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 8,776 shares and now owns 8,978 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was reduced too.