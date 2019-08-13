First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; TOPCON ORDINARY SHARES (TOPCF) Shorts Lowered By 16.49%

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s current price of $30.98 translates into 0.39% yield. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 237,694 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

TOPCON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) had a decrease of 16.49% in short interest. TOPCF’s SI was 8,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.49% from 9,700 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 5 days are for TOPCON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s short sellers to cover TOPCF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 319 shares traded. Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,203 activity. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock. Another trade for 128 shares valued at $7,816 was bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr. 165 shares valued at $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W on Friday, May 31. DUESER F SCOTT also bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, April 30. TROTTER JOHNNY also bought $184,830 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The holds 0.01% or 151,273 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 59,800 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 3.02M shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.11% or 44,262 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division stated it has 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.59% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors owns 41,514 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Riverhead Mgmt Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 8,227 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 6 shares stake.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It has a 26.48 P/E ratio. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services.