First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; Silvercrest Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) SI Decreased By 0.82%

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s current price of $30.62 translates into 0.39% yield. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 117,023 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Silvercrest Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) had a decrease of 0.82% in short interest. SILV’s SI was 241,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.82% from 243,100 shares previously. With 69,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Silvercrest Metals Inchares (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)’s short sellers to cover SILV’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 332,122 shares traded or 63.18% up from the average. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) has risen 102.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 102.69% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,203 activity. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock. 3,000 shares valued at $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Tuesday, April 30. The insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816. Thaxton Kirk W had bought 165 shares worth $9,365. Shares for $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It has a 26.17 P/E ratio. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. The company has market cap of $556.08 million. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.