First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; Shorts at Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Lowered By 30.95%

Broadwind Energy Inc (NASDAQ:BWEN) had a decrease of 30.95% in short interest. BWEN’s SI was 14,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.95% from 21,000 shares previously. With 39,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Broadwind Energy Inc (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s short sellers to cover BWEN’s short positions. The SI to Broadwind Energy Inc’s float is 0.1%. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 17,417 shares traded. Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has declined 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BWEN News: 23/04/2018 – Broadwind Announces Earnings Release Date and Investor Conference Participation; 03/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy Names Eric B. Blashford asChief Operating Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Broadwind Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWEN); 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 06/04/2018 Broadwind Energy Announces Recovery in Order Intake; 04/05/2018 – BROADWIND ENERGY INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $136.3 MLN, COMPARED TO $138.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/05/2018 – Broadwind to Attend Cowen & Company 46th Annual TMT Investor Conference: Sustainable Energy & Industrial Technology Forum; 04/05/2018 – BROADWIND ENERGY INC – INITIATED RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ABILENE FABRICATIONS FACILITY AND EXIT OF CNG BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Loss $4.8M; 04/05/2018 – Broadwind Energy 1Q Rev $30M

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s current price of $29.92 translates into 0.40% yield. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.92. About 462,212 shares traded or 13.11% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 25,262 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,491 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 0% stake. Blair William Company Il has invested 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Raymond James & holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 11,290 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co holds 29,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Glenmede Commerce Na accumulated 4,131 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 66,219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 18,021 were reported by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Fdx Advsr owns 12,509 shares.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.06 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,203 activity. $302,450 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Thursday, March 14. Nickles Robert Clark Jr had bought 128 shares worth $7,816. Denny Michael B. had bought 670 shares worth $19,939. The insider Thaxton Kirk W bought 165 shares worth $9,365. DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of stock.

More notable recent Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Broadwind Energy Announces Q2 2019 Results Nasdaq:BWEN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Broadwind Energy Announces $35 Million of New Tower Orders – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Broadwind Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BWEN) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Broadwind Energy Announces $19.5 Million Tower Order Nasdaq:BWEN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.