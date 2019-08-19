First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; Salem Investment Counselors Upped Its Sysco (SYY) Stake

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s current price of $31.15 translates into 0.39% yield. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 255,569 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 14.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 8,450 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 65,439 shares with $4.79M value, up from 56,989 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.75 million shares traded or 153.95% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It has a 26.62 P/E ratio. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,203 activity. 218 shares valued at $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. On Monday, June 17 Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 670 shares. TROTTER JOHNNY bought 3,000 shares worth $184,830. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 128 shares worth $7,816. 165 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W.

