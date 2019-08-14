First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 2,402 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 25,926 shares with $4.42 million value, down from 28,328 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $10.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.23. About 5.89 million shares traded or 395.76% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP)

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $547,203 activity. On Friday, May 31 the insider Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365. Nickles Robert Clark Jr had bought 128 shares worth $7,816 on Tuesday, May 21. DUESER F SCOTT had bought 218 shares worth $13,438 on Tuesday, April 30. The insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought $302,450. The insider Denny Michael B. bought 670 shares worth $19,939.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 42,874 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation reported 966 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 13,597 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 3,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru owns 1.07M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Doliver Advsr L P holds 0.84% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 35,796 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 404 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 57,326 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Com has 363 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 26,426 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Coldstream has 4,031 shares.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It has a 26.66 P/E ratio. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) stake by 35,080 shares to 52,214 valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) stake by 29,328 shares and now owns 98,721 shares. Tegna Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 15,958 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 10,225 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc holds 623,681 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 18,687 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund reported 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 476 shares. 14,863 are owned by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 7,300 shares. Cookson Peirce holds 0.72% or 49,921 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 7,938 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 607 shares. Aviva Public Llc accumulated 26,424 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 115,022 were reported by Principal Financial Gru Inc. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc owns 1,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio.