First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raised By $2.78 Million Its Novagold Res (NG) Stake

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased Novagold Res Inc (NG) stake by 15.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp acquired 695,453 shares as Novagold Res Inc (NG)'s stock rose 55.81%. The Empyrean Capital Partners Lp holds 5.20M shares with $21.68M value, up from 4.50 million last quarter. Novagold Res Inc now has $2.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500.

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. First Financial Bankshares Inc's current price of $31.18 translates into 0.38% yield. First Financial Bankshares Inc's dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $547,203 activity. Thaxton Kirk W had bought 165 shares worth $9,365 on Friday, May 31. Denny Michael B. bought $19,939 worth of stock or 670 shares. TROTTER JOHNNY had bought 5,000 shares worth $302,450 on Thursday, March 14. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services and products primarily in Texas. The company has market cap of $4.31 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It has a 26.65 P/E ratio. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 0.01% or 42,156 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 29,763 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 15,590 shares in its portfolio. 13,597 were reported by Bokf Na. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 292,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 392 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 13,800 shares. Ameritas owns 25,262 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 46,047 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Fmr Limited Co reported 1,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com holds 35,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Captrust Fincl Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 377 shares.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 78,900 shares to 1.77 million valued at $500.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Seritage Growth Pptys stake by 202,420 shares and now owns 2.22M shares. Team Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

