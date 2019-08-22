First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Stake Has Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company; Kahn Brothers Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) by $222.84 Million as Valuation Rose

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 22,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 1.88M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 billion, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.82M market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 29,964 shares traded or 55.81% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 17,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 38,231 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 20,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 190,211 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank Division reported 0% stake. First Republic Inv Mgmt owns 16,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Cambridge Research Advsrs accumulated 15,590 shares. Glenmede Na holds 4,131 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 98,158 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 5,301 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 99,524 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 8,491 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com accumulated 72,518 shares or 0% of the stock. 20,880 are held by Bridges Invest Mngmt. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has 29,763 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com owns 400 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 20,338 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 808,433 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4,903 shares to 103,557 shares, valued at $21.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 11,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,357 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,203 activity. On Friday, May 31 Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 165 shares. 670 shares were bought by Denny Michael B., worth $19,939 on Monday, June 17. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816 worth of stock or 128 shares. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by DUESER F SCOTT.

