First Financial Bank – Trust Division Upped Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.57B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $185.13. About 1.68 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.13 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com reported 47,232 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.19M shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 0.75% stake. Benin has 9,105 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 57,053 were reported by Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Company. Oakbrook Limited Liability reported 36,709 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 72,251 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 900,406 shares. Kwmg Limited Co reported 722 shares stake. Fenimore Asset owns 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,093 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc reported 3.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 3,883 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited holds 0.09% or 9,491 shares. Moreover, Condor Cap has 0.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Lp has invested 1.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 201,749 shares to 445,430 shares, valued at $29.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 152,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 55,369 shares to 28,255 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 7,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,582 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).