First Financial Bank – Trust Division Upped Its Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Stake; Marsh & Mclennan Companies Has 1.07 Sentiment

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division acquired 4,149 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 54,225 shares with $4.37 million value, up from 50,076 last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland now has $33.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 1.36M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 268 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 251 sold and reduced their equity positions in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 418.23 million shares, down from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 67.

More recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha" on July 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.8. About 757,789 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Risk and Insurance Services; and Consulting. It has a 33.77 P/E ratio. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, risk control, and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling services, and related advisory services.

Nippon Life Insurance Co holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for 5.25 million shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 64,279 shares or 5.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 4.45% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 4.41% in the stock. New Vernon Investment Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,603 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 16.21% above currents $78.65 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Overweight” rating.

