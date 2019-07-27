First Financial Bank – Trust Division Trimmed Its Position in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by $334,272; Cdk Global (CDK) Holder American International Group Lowered Its Position

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 260,512 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 13,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 249,590 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 263,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 637,084 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 20.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O – QTRLY REVENUES UP 4% TO $576.6 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 17,863 shares to 324,938 shares, valued at $19.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp Class A (NYSE:GDOT) by 87,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Futurefuel Corp (NYSE:FF).

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $105.82 million for 15.44 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 28,100 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 1,163 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile holds 3,657 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 114,831 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt reported 1.12% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 52,349 shares. Lucas holds 0.42% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 14,865 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.01% or 134,251 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 22,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 88,779 shares. American Gp Inc reported 72,508 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested in 14,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,200 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $108,194 activity. On Monday, July 1 the insider Booth Cynthia O bought $6,249. 361 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $8,743 were bought by olszewski richard e. 258 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,249 were bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L. Shares for $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R on Wednesday, April 10. Rahe Maribeth S had bought 639 shares worth $15,413 on Wednesday, April 10. 176 shares valued at $4,245 were bought by kramer william j on Wednesday, April 10.