First Financial Bank – Trust Division Trimmed By $2.23 Million Its Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -16.36% below currents $250.12 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19. See Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $240.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies 233.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $246 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Cantor Fitzgerald

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $175.0000 185.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $182 New Target: $210 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $160 New Target: $175 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $210 Maintain

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) stake by 62.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK)’s stock rose 3.47%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 18,128 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 47,884 last quarter. Oshkosh Truck Corp now has $4.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 328,558 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.56 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 93.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 391,805 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

Among 6 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.50’s average target is 20.25% above currents $70.27 stock price. Oshkosh had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 18. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. Citigroup maintained Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $8800 target. Evercore upgraded the shares of OSK in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Outperform” rating.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased Ishares (IVV) stake by 5,278 shares to 21,624 valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard (VTV) stake by 26,136 shares and now owns 189,693 shares. Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oshkosh Beat And Raise Quarter Sees No Respect – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 14,331 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sit Assocs Inc has 18,325 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 65,938 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council reported 7,010 shares stake. Huntington Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 1,319 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Riverhead Management has invested 0.21% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,277 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) or 152,798 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.02% or 59,793 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 129,385 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 269,785 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 67,368 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Finance Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 1.43% or 247,831 shares.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $126.65 million for 9.25 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.