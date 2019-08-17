First Financial Bank – Trust Division Raised Stake in Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN); Ws Management Lllp Continues to Hold Position in Micron Technology (Call) (MU)

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 17.67 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company's stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.60 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Financial Services accumulated 5,218 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cna Fincl Corp owns 22,100 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 65,738 shares or 0.5% of the stock. 39,788 were reported by Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alps Inc owns 475,326 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management reported 60,393 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 2,882 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 7,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 204,700 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 1.48 million are owned by Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership. Blair William Communication Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,910 shares to 33,175 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,655 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 92,916 shares to 642,488 shares, valued at $78.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 55,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,254 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).