First Financial Bank – Trust Division Raised Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $3.31 Million as Shares Rose; Ruffer Llp Increases Stake in Iamgold (IAG)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 2.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 13.61M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.17 million, up from 10.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 4.67 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,777 shares to 139,521 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,655 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,250 shares. Peak Asset Management Lc reported 46,179 shares stake. Pnc Serv owns 912,710 shares. First Midwest Bank Division has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cohen Klingenstein holds 1.03% or 80,930 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co, a Japan-based fund reported 1,600 shares. 442 were accumulated by Ent Fincl Services. 21,790 are held by Reliant Investment Limited Liability. Cap Mgmt invested in 1.1% or 95,973 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.38% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Manhattan Communication reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Park National Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division invested in 0% or 540 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 564,682 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,972 shares to 6,616 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 13,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,895 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).