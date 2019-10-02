First Financial Bank – Trust Division Position in Visa Cl A (V) Has Decreased by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose; Coho Partners LTD Raised Holding in The Kroger Co. (KR) by $32.14 Million as Valuation Declined

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 8,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91 million, down from 65,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 7.75 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.53 million shares as the company's stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.07M, up from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 54,610 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $201.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 46,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

