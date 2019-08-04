First Financial Bank – Trust Division Position in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Has Lowered by $937,248; Point72 Asset Management LP Holding in Kemet (KEM) Has Increased by $12.22 Million

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 9,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 257,598 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, down from 266,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 12.27 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 93.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 763,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.85 million, up from 818,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 927,443 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IJR) by 12,999 shares to 70,509 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) by 4,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,871 were reported by Buckhead Mngmt Ltd. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 11,190 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Ltd Co owns 15,910 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lucas Mngmt has invested 2.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Punch Associate Invest Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,916 shares. 6,021 are owned by Bangor Savings Bank. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3.11M shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Us Bankshares De holds 1.56% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 5.20 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 10,663 shares. Lourd Capital Llc has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,573 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9.58M shares. Wills Fincl Group Inc Inc stated it has 3.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 1.21 million shares to 51,619 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 267,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655,600 shares, and cut its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 1.72 million were accumulated by State Street. Pnc Grp Inc has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 5,502 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 3.61 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 23,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Ltd Co reported 19,275 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 30,331 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Moreover, Art Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Brant Point Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 468,770 shares. 185 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 48,528 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 101,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Lazard Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $23,714 activity. THOMPSON GREGORY C bought $199,515 worth of stock or 11,100 shares. Shares for $223,229 were sold by PAUL ROBERT G.