First Financial Bank – Trust Division Position in Nucor (NUE) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Yhb Investment Advisors Boosted Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake by $322,344

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 29,654 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 26,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 896,406 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 28,255 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 83,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 1.39 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.91M shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech has invested 0.32% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 147,242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 669,341 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 22,652 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3,501 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 131,497 are held by Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 9,111 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 10,217 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs stated it has 7,094 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 750,380 shares. Jensen Inv Management has 6,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shareholders Booked A 73% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investor Notice: Lawsuit for Investors who received LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) shares in connection with acquisition of Citrix Systems’ subsidiary, GetGo. Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix appoints Arlen Shenkman as CFO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 44,630 shares to 225,940 shares, valued at $34.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 27, 2019.