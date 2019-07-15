First Financial Bank – Trust Division Position in Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Lifted by $331,920; Inca Investments Increases Position in Brf Sa (BRFS)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $80.5. About 360,329 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.32M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05M, up from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 490,223 shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 16/04/2018 – BRF TO FOCUS MORE ON PROCESSED FOODS, LESS ON COMMODITIES; 19/04/2018 – EU to ban imports from 12 Brazil-based BRF plants -draft document; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS MEETING ON APRIL 19 MAINTAINED SO THAT BOARD CAN FAMILIARIZE ITSELF WITH MECHANICS OF CUMULATIVE VOTING SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO ACCEPTS TO BE PROPOSED AS BRF CHAIRMAN: VALOR; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN’S PETER TAYLOR SPEAKS BEFORE BRF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS POWER STRUGGLES DESTROY VALUE IN THE COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY DIVEST SMALL, NON-OPERATING ASSETS; THERE IS NO DECISION ON WHETHER TO SELL OPERATING ASSETS OR PRODUCT PORTFOLIOS TO REDUCE DEBT; 27/04/2018 – Petros, Previ give BRF’s board leeway to start turnaround; 18/04/2018 – PENSION FUND PREVI SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS BRAZIL-BASED FOOD SAFETY INVESTIGATIONS IMPACTED THE COMPANY IN A HARD WAY AS EXTERNAL MARKETS WERE CLOSED

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13,928 shares to 662,970 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,521 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 22 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Eaton Finally Makes the Hard Call – The Motley Fool” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton dips on mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation Offers A Well-Supported Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.