First Financial Bank – Trust Division Maintains Holding in Chevron (CVX); Clearline Capital LP Has Increased Stake in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) by $3.29 Million

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 532.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 470,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 558,924 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 million, up from 88,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 541,677 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 11,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 74,960 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, up from 63,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 2.82M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru has 6,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 684 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,561 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 110,070 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 103,836 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 50,682 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Us Bank De accumulated 0% or 3,642 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 114,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 1.65 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 128,157 are held by Trexquant Investment L P. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 328 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 80,015 shares to 69,912 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 295,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,107 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Monday, May 6 WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 2,500 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.