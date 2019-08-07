First Financial Bank – Trust Division Lowered Its Stake in Nucor (NUE) by $3.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Has Upped by $659,663

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 22,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 210,529 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 187,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 404,999 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NUE) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 28,255 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 83,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Nucor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.34. About 1.43 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 20/03/2018 – Nucor Employees Credit Union Selects OMNICOMMANDER For Website Design and Hosting; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel ‘stolen by illegally traded imports,’ but tariffs should reverse this: Nucor CEO; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO: CONFIDENT THERE WON’T BE STEEL SHORTAGE IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 457,558 shares to 196,375 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,340 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares to 189,102 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTV).

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.34M for 12.11 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.