First Financial Bank – Trust Division Lowered Its Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Holding; First Dallas Securities Has Lifted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) stake by 62.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK)’s stock rose 3.47%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 18,128 shares with $1.36M value, down from 47,884 last quarter. Oshkosh Truck Corp now has $5.32B valuation. The stock decreased 8.94% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.1. About 1.35M shares traded or 122.36% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility

First Dallas Securities Inc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 273.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc acquired 21,944 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 29,980 shares with $2.49 million value, up from 8,036 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $215.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 9.36M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 03/04/2018 – EMA ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) IN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 115,157 shares. Cap Inc Ca reported 0.21% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Augustine Asset Management has 4.93% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 560,775 shares. Lakeview Prtn Ltd owns 17,469 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 112,852 shares. Element Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 31,511 shares. Middleton And Co Ma holds 2.21% or 165,400 shares. Sky Invest Group Lc reported 2.24% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Joel Isaacson Ltd holds 0.43% or 35,333 shares. Navellier & reported 0.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bowling Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 14,981 shares. 2,450 were accumulated by Marshall Sullivan Wa. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management invested 5.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Cambridge Advsrs invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Merck Reports Fantastic Q2 Earnings Results: 4 Things You Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $96 highest and $83 lowest target. $90.29’s average target is 7.89% above currents $83.69 stock price. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $3.97 million activity. Jones Wilson R also sold $1.26M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares. Nerenhausen Frank R. sold $743,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 29,200 shares valued at $2.31M were sold by Sagehorn David M. on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $373,300 were sold by Cortina Ignacio A on Friday, February 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.75’s average target is 11.37% above currents $76.1 stock price. Oshkosh had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $7900 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.