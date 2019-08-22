First Financial Bank – Trust Division Lowered Its Holding in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by $334,272; As Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $7.30 Million Its Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 88.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 38,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 5,104 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $221.49. About 2.33M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 120,450 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. On Thursday, March 28 olszewski richard e bought $11,891 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 493 shares. Shares for $8,924 were bought by Booth Cynthia O on Wednesday, April 10. $4,269 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by Ach J Wickliffe. Another trade for 516 shares valued at $12,498 was made by Rahe Maribeth S on Monday, July 1. 176 shares were bought by kramer william j, worth $4,245 on Wednesday, April 10. $6,199 worth of stock was bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R on Wednesday, April 10.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.34M for 11.06 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares to 189,693 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 88,720 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 168,570 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 30,594 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank invested 0.03% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Voya Inv Management reported 671,827 shares stake. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 361,358 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 114,831 shares. 536,227 are owned by Loomis Sayles And L P. Invesco has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Prudential has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moody Savings Bank Division reported 277 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 62,823 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP stated it has 2.38M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Company has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “EXCLUSIVE: First Financial opens downtown branch/community space: PHOTOS – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial to acquire one of Cincinnatiâ€™s fastest-growing companies – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer To Trump: Listen To Home Depot CFO’s Comments On Trade – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCK) by 24,100 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (Call) (NYSE:CSX) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:CF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Davis R M Incorporated accumulated 94,273 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 0.71% or 182,758 shares. Consolidated Investment Group Ltd invested 1.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 6,400 were accumulated by Marathon Trading Management Ltd. Andra Ap owns 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 31,100 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dodge Cox accumulated 0.01% or 58,005 shares. Hilltop Hldg reported 5,999 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il invested in 0.19% or 9,435 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.46% stake. Jacobs And Ca has 49,380 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,000 shares. 22,883 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv. Gm Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).