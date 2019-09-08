First Financial Bank – Trust Division Lifted Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Position by $331,920; Stock Rose; As Owens Corning New (OC) Market Value Rose, Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Holding by $8.45 Million

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.91M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 38.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 179,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 290,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.17 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Company has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.11% or 1.23M shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Us Savings Bank De holds 23,623 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 192,963 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 57,090 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 16,926 shares. 4,085 were reported by Quantbot Ltd Partnership. North Star Inv Mngmt owns 290 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 575 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru reported 141,359 shares. Lpl Limited Company holds 0% or 14,785 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 5,137 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 140,089 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Owens Corningâ€™s (NYSE:OC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Owens Corning Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Owens Corning Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $164.95 million for 9.31 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,570 shares to 88,325 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,012 shares to 257,598 shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,128 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (QUAL).