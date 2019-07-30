First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increases Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN); Hawkeye Capital Management Increases Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX)

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 198,777 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 391,144 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 393,346 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 9,181 shares. Ifrah Serv Inc invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 40,428 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt accumulated 1,800 shares. Davenport Communication Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 24,680 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Earnest Partners Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 130 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mariner Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 50,271 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap LP invested in 115,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Clal Insurance Enter Holdg Ltd owns 5,650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associate holds 3,777 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 3.27M were accumulated by Northern Corporation.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13,928 shares to 662,970 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,323 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).