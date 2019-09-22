First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increases Stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST); As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Price Rose, Manikay Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.83 Million

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 113.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 75,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 142,626 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 66,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 1.22M shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 05/03/2018 – NEW TERMS FOR NOBILIS-MAXIMINO, AYIN-BATSIL PROJECTS WILL INCLUDE LESS SUNKEN COSTS, SMALLER MANDATORY EXPLORATION PROGRAM -PEMEX CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY TOTAL COPPER PRODUCTION 457 KT VS 227 KT LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BHP Billiton: Australian Commodity Company With A Secure 5.5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s March Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on March 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP Billiton – Enormous Mining Company With Strong Assets – Seeking Alpha” on January 08, 2018. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Measuring BHP Billiton’s Progress On The Benjamin Graham Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 93,750 shares to 281,250 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Tips for Becoming an Ethical Shopper – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ANALYSIS-Draghi’s parting shot leaves next ECB boss with existential dilemma – Nasdaq” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S.Africa’s Grand Parade posts FY profit on Dunkin’ closure – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,496 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,491 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability has invested 3.25% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 90,267 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 2.99M shares. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 297,145 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ruggie Cap Grp stated it has 182 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason has 16,330 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.22 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,311 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,006 shares to 191,925 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 24,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,110 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).